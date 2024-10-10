Close call for American tourist at Sceilg Mhichíl

An American tourist came close to serious injury at Sceilg Mhichíl recently.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 25th September when the woman, in her 60s, was reembarking a tour boat, having visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

She lost her footing, but was caught before she could fall into the water.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the OPW, which manages Skellig Michael, said their personnel provided assistance and called the coastguard "per procedure".

Valentia Coastguard coordinated the medevac.

A helicopter could not assist due to the difficult topography, so instead Valentia lifeboat was tasked with the operation.

The woman was met by ambulance paramedics at Portmagee who brought her to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).