Cllr calls for traffic survey to alleviate traffic bottlenecks at schools

A traffic survey is needed at all schools in Tralee town to see what can be done to alleviate bottlenecks.

That's according to Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley who told the Tralee Municipal District meeting some schools have no proper drop off areas and cars are parking in cycle lanes.

Kerry County Council said its Active Travel Co-Ordinator along with An Taisce's Green Schools Infrastructural Officer are currently engaged with several schools in a bid to reduce car dependence.

This includes a “park and stride” programme which the council says has the potential to reduce traffic congestion in the immediate vicinity of participating schools.

Cllr Foley said he hoped there would be a progress report next year on this project.