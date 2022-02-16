Clinical support team for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS controversy

A clinical support team is being set up for families affected by the South Kerry CAMHS controversy.

The look back review found significant harm was caused to 46 children under the care of one doctor, with 227 children put at risk of serious harm.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it's working to implement a recommendation in the report that children and their families be part of the governance structure of CAMHS.

It's made contact with the new parent representative group with a view to meeting them soon.