Climate Camp planned for Shannon LNG site in Tarbert

A 'Climate Camp' against the Shannon LNG fracked gas terminal is to be held in Tarbert in August.

The announcement was made at a public meeting in Dublin earlier today, organised by activists who're against the importation of fracked gas into Ireland.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has submitted a planning application for a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Ireland banned fracking in 2017 and at today's meeting, Johnny McElligott of the Safety Before LNG group said the war in Ukraine should not be used as an excuse to import fracked gas.

The Summer Climate Camp is due to be held between August 2nd and August 7.