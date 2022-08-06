Climate camp in Tarbert hears how fracking has ruined lives in United States

A gathering of climate activists in Kerry has heard how fracking has ruined lives in the United States.

The climate camp at Saleen’s Pier in Tarbert is now in its fifth day, before it finishes up tomorrow.

The camp was organised to protest against the proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

Ray Kemble, a former gas worker from Pennsylvania, joined the camp on Thursday to tell activists how his water supply was poisoned by fracking in 2010, and remains unsafe to drink.

He says his message was received very well by locals at the camp in Tarbert.

The company behind the proposed LNG terminal, New Fortress Energy, insist that it will not involve any fracked gas.

Julia Walsh, founder and director of anti-fracking NGO Frack Action, who also spoke at the camp this week, doesn’t believe this claim.