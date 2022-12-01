Advertisement
Clearance operation in Dingle Harbour expected to finish this weekend

Dec 1, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Clearance operation in Dingle Harbour expected to finish this weekend
It’s expected a clearance operation in response to an accidental collision in Dingle Harbour will be concluded at the weekend.

Last Friday, an international trawler collided with a number of smaller vessels and caused damage to the marina itself, in particular to pontoons.

It’s suspected that a mechanical failure caused the accident.

Radio Kerry News understands that the Marine Survey Office has concluded its investigation.

It’s believed that the total damage caused may be in the region of €1 million.

The harbour’s marine emergency and pollution response plans kicked into place immediately, and the site was rendered safe.

Debris been removed as part of the salvage operation being carried out by authorities.

