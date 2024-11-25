Advertisement
Clean-up continues in Listowel after devastating flood in wake of Storm Bert

Nov 25, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
The clean-up continues in north Kerry this lunchtime, after a devastating flood struck Listowel and Abbeyfeale on Saturday in the wake of Storm Bert.

There's been praise for the response of the local community and businesses who supported those forced to evacuate their homes when the River Feale burst its banks.

Listowel publican Christy Walsh, is calling for a localised flooding alert system:

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry has praised the community effort, which saw people diverting  floods from others' homes, supporting flood victims, and helping volunteers.

He says the column of water was so great, he's not sure that, had OPW pumping stations been in place, they could have averted the flooding.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says nothing should stop people getting access to humanitarian assistance.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says if anything good came out of the weekend, it's the spirit of the community:

