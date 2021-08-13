Claims there’s no senior podiatrist in UHK

It’s claimed there’s no senior podiatrist in University Hospital Kerry.

Nita McGuinness and her husband say they’ve to travel to Limerick for podiatry treatment as the service isn’t available in UHK any longer.

Nita McGuinness who, along with her husband used to access podiatry services for diabetic ulcers at UHK, says the service has stopped because UHK has failed to replace the one remaining podiatrist.

She claims a senior podiatrist was about to leave the hospital.

Nita believes she and her husband are not the only people affected.

In response, a spokesperson for UHK said the filling of staff vacancies within the South/South-West Hospital Group is a dynamic situation, which is managed by hospitals, the group and the HSE National Recruitment Service.

They added vacancies can arise due to retirements or resignations and, to ensure the delivery of services, a temporary appointment can be made while the recruitment of a permanent post is progressed.

The response did not say whether or not a senior podiatrist is employed at the hospital, nor did it include any reference to UHK or podiatry.