Advertisement
News

Claims that council should have compensated Listowel businesses for roadworks upheaval

Aug 12, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Claims that council should have compensated Listowel businesses for roadworks upheaval Claims that council should have compensated Listowel businesses for roadworks upheaval
Share this article

A Listowel business which is closing after 12 years, says Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland should have offered compensation to businesses as a result of roadworks in the town.

Michelle Buckley's husband Larry announced he'll be closing his butcher shop and says the downturn in trade is due to a series of roadworks and other disruptions in

the town.

Advertisement

Michelle says small businesses have received no help and this led to their decision:

 

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says in recent times Listowel has received a significant investment and these improvement works will be for the benefit of the entire town and wider Listowel area.

The council says it's kept in regular contact with businesses and residents to keep them informed about the various projects and to ensure that disruption could be minimised as much as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus