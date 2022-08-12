Claims that council should have compensated Listowel businesses for roadworks upheaval

A Listowel business which is closing after 12 years, says Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland should have offered compensation to businesses as a result of roadworks in the town.

Michelle Buckley's husband Larry announced he'll be closing his butcher shop and says the downturn in trade is due to a series of roadworks and other disruptions in

the town.

Michelle says small businesses have received no help and this led to their decision:

Kerry County Council says in recent times Listowel has received a significant investment and these improvement works will be for the benefit of the entire town and wider Listowel area.

The council says it's kept in regular contact with businesses and residents to keep them informed about the various projects and to ensure that disruption could be minimised as much as possible.