Claims rule will see 99% of short-term let owners sell up or leave property empty

A Killarney councillor says new rules on short-term lettings will result in 99% of owners either selling the property or leaving it empty.

Councillor Brendan Cronin says the government is trying to force operators of short-term rentals back into long-term letting.

The Independent councillor was speaking after the Irish Self-Catering Federation held a public meeting in Killarney last evening, to explain the rule which will apply to operators of short-term lets in rent pressure zones, such as Killarney.

Advertisement

Up to now, they’ve needed planning permission to rent on a short-term basis, but the Federation says this new EU law would result in heavy fines for anyone operating without permission.

It would see short-term letting websites such as Airbnb and Booking.com no longer able to advertise properties that don't have planning permission.

Councillor Brendan Cronin says owners of these short-term let properties don’t want to rent them long-term, and feel they're being blamed for the housing crisis.