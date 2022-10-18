Advertisement
Claims rule will see 99% of short-term let owners sell up or leave property empty

Oct 18, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Brendan Cronin (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Killarney councillor says new rules on short-term lettings will result in 99% of owners either selling the property or leaving it empty.

Councillor Brendan Cronin says the government is trying to force operators of short-term rentals back into long-term letting.

The Independent councillor was speaking after the Irish Self-Catering Federation held a public meeting in Killarney last evening, to explain the rule which will apply to operators of short-term lets in rent pressure zones, such as Killarney.

Up to now, they’ve needed planning permission to rent on a short-term basis, but the Federation says this new EU law would result in heavy fines for anyone operating without permission.

It would see short-term letting websites such as Airbnb and Booking.com no longer able to advertise properties that don't have planning permission.

Councillor Brendan Cronin says owners of these short-term let properties don’t want to rent them long-term, and feel they're being blamed for the housing crisis.

