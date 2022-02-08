Claim some parents in South Kerry CAMHS review don't know how their child was impacted

A Kerry TD says some parents involved in the South Kerry CAMHS review still haven't been told how their child was impacted.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly says it's concerning to hear from some parents that communications and support from the HSE have been so lacking.

Meanwhile the Irish Medical Organisation has raised underfunding and a recruitment crisis as key factors in the Kerry CAMHS crisis.

Deputy Pa Daly says many families included in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service review have been left wondering if their child was deemed harmed, at risk of harm, or something else.

The look back review found significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor.

The report also found this doctor's treatment of 227 children put these young patients at risk of serious harm.

Deputy Pa Daly says he's aware of CAMHS families all over Kerry who are desperate to gain access to information for their child, and to confirm appointments which have been cancelled with no follow-up offered.

Meanwhile the Irish Medical Organisation has raised CAMHS at the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health.

IMO CEO, Susan Clyne says underfunding has led to a consultant recruitment crisis, which was a key factor that led to wrongdoings in Kerry CAMHS.