Claim more needs to be done to promote Kerry greenways

More needs to be done to promote the greenway in North Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney.

He sought an update on the greenway marketing campaign at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney says locals don’t realise that the greenway in North Kerry links with the Limerick greenway and stretches 42km further all the way to Rathkeale.

He says if locals don’t know about it, how can it be expected that people from throughout Ireland and abroad will be attracted to visit the area to use the amenity.

He says in Kerry and Limerick, there’s no mention of the other greenway, despite it being mutually beneficial for both to promote each other.

Cllr Moloney praised Waterford for their promotion of their greenway, saying the same needed to be done here; he says the promotion needs to begin before Christmas.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel MD, Councillor Aoife Thornton supported the motion and called for a meeting with those preparing the marketing campaign for the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways.

She called for Listowel Business and Community Alliance to be invited, while Councillor Jimmy Moloney asked that members of the Limerick greenway marketing team also be invited; both calls were supported by fellow councillors.

Kerry County Council says the Community and Tourism Department is actively working on marketing Kerry’s greenways.

In October, the department engaged marketing consultants Turley to develop a twelve-month marketing and promotion campaign which’ll focus on local, domestic and international visitors.

Work will also be done to promote the greenways online (kerrygreenways.ie) and on social media, the council says.