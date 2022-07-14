Advertisement
Claim Listowel businesses could close if bypass works don’t finish for Christmas by December 1st

Jul 14, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Claim Listowel businesses could close if bypass works don't finish for Christmas by December 1st
If works on the Listowel bypass don’t finish up for Christmas by December 1st, it could result in the closure of some businesses.

That’s according to local Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton, who was speaking at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, when an update was given on the works.

The Listowel bypass will comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in mid-February.

At the recent Listowel MD meeting, councillors appealed for works to finish up for Christmas by December 1st.

Councillor Aoife Thornton said the economic impact of the works, which will disrupt traffic, could be too harsh for some businesses.

Tracy Smith of the Kerry National Roads Design Office, said they would talk to the contractor about Christmas, as it had been planned for the works to continue until mid-December.

She said the works wouldn’t be taking place during Listowel race week in September, something councillors also sought a guarantee on.

Land acquisition for the Listowel bypass is progressing, and works on the bridge over the River Feale are scheduled to start soon.

