Claim lack of investment in wastewater infrastructure stifling development in Kerry

A lack of investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kerry is stifling development.

This is according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who was speaking after a proposed development was refused planning permission partly due to limitations on a local treatment plant’s capacity.

An appeal against the refusal of a proposed extension to a hotel in Glenbeigh was refused by An Bord Pleanála in part due to the local treatment plant’s inability to handle extra load.

Councillor Michael Cahill says much of the current wastewater infrastructure is limiting future development, which will have a knock-on effect when it comes to the post-COVID economic recovery.

He believes both the funding – and the political will needed – are there.

Other developments throughout the county were refused permission in recent years due to limited capacity in wastewater plants, such as in Kenmare and Kilcummin. Irish Water previously said 17 of the 45 wastewater plants in Kerry are overloaded.