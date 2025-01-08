Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins

The Civil Defence in Kerry is already preparing for flooding which may happen, once the snow and ice begin to thaw.

That's according to the Civil Defence officer for Kerry, Thomas Brosnan.

He says their planning is now turning to potential flooding once temperatures rise.

Advertisement

The Civil Defence will soon start loading sandbags onto trucks, and getting boats and drones ready.

Mr Brosnan says the volume of snow which fell in Kerry is unprecedented:

Advertisement

Thomas Brosnan says the snow continued to fall in North Kerry after it had stopped elsewhere: