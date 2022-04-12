Circuit criminal court sittings to return to Kerry this summer

Circuit Criminal Trials are to return to Tralee courthouse in the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw some Kerry court cases being heard in Limerick and Cork.

In March 2020, all contested criminal cases were taken out of Kerry as a result of rising Covid-19 numbers.

Government regulations meant it wasn’t possible for juries to be accommodated at sittings in Tralee as the courts office could not guarantee social distancing between jurors.

As a result, circuit court sittings were transferred to Limerick and Cork.

The courts service has been tackling a surge in cases amongst its staff; just two weeks ago, all civil cases for Tralee were cancelled because of an increase in Covid-19 in judicial numbers.

Circuit criminal trials will return to Tralee courthouse on June 20th for five weeks.