Christmas video by Kerry primary school hits almost 27,000 views

Dec 24, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Christmas video by Kerry primary school hits almost 27,000 views
A Christmas video by one Kerry primary school has racked up almost 27,000 views online.

St Oliver’s National School in Killarney has again created a Christmas video, this year’s is titled ‘A Christmas Light’.

It follows a young girl in Killarney at Christmas who comes across an old man who’s particularly grumpy.

The video was posted a week ago and has hit over 26,600 views on Facebook.

The school is asking people to donate to Alone, who support older people to age happily and at home.

The video is available here.

