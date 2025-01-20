Children across Kerry encouraged read on World Book Day

Children across Kerry are encouraged to pick up a book on World Book Day.

World Book Day takes place on Thursday, March 6th, and is sponsored by National Book Tokens and delivered by An Post, in partnership with Children’s Books Ireland.

€1.50 book tokens will be made available to children and families in Kerry through schools, online and in bookshops to redeem for 14 specially selected titles.

An Post will also distribute 42,000 books to children in need across the country, with the support of Children’s Books Ireland.

‘Read Your Way’ is the theme for this year’s celebrations, inviting children age 0-12 across Kerry to embrace the freedom of choosing what and how they read – be it a comic book, graphic novel, or an audiobook. “It’s about taking the pressure out of reading and rediscovering the pure fun of it,” said

Elaina Ryan, CEO, Children’s Books Ireland. “We want children all over Kerry to take a moment to pick up a book or visit their local bookshop with their €1.50 book token, and escape into a brilliant book.”

Cassie Chadderton, CEO, World Book Day added: “World Book Day is encouraging children to Read Their Way, because when children have the freedom to explore reading and books on their own terms, many more will benefit from the well-being, educational and other benefits that reading for pleasure brings.”