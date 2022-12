Gardaí in Kerry have no concerns of tension and feuding seen in Limerick spilling into the county.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

It comes after machetes were produced and cars were rammed in Rathkeale earlier this week.

The incident was described as a trail of destruction in the town.

However, Chief Superintendent Powell says there’s no evidence that the issues will spread to Kerry.