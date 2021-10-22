Advertisement
Chief Executive of KCC encourages everyone to get vaccinated

Oct 22, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Chief Executive of KCC encourages everyone to get vaccinated
Moira Murrell chief executive of Kerry County Council from Killarney Co. Kerry . Moira Murrell manager of Kerry County Council pictured at the Kerry Council offices in Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council says she's very concerned about the increase in COVID-19 case numbers in Kerry.

Kerry has the third-highest rate of the virus in the country.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says there are areas of the county where the vaccination rate isn't where it should be:

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council says although the county's tourism sector was majorly impacted by the pandemic there are opportunities.

Almost a fifth of jobs in the county are directly linked with tourism.

The council has published an economic recovery plan to help rebuild the county.

Moira Murrell says remote working is increasing and the council will be measuring this in the coming months.

She says there are huge opportunities for jobs in the county particularly in the area of climate change:

