Advertisement
News

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare insists it's actively recruiting mental health nurse graduates in Kerry

Jul 3, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare insists it's actively recruiting mental health nurse graduates in Kerry
Share this article

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it's actively recruiting nurses for Kerry Mental Health Services.

It's responding to SIPTU claims that recently-graduated mental nurses in Kerry are not getting permanent contracts.

The HSE says recruitment campaigns last year and this year were open to those affiliated with the Nursing and Midwifery Board -  including student nurses who graduated between 2022 and this year.

Advertisement

It says management remains committed to optimising permanent employment for graduates.

SIPTU branch organiser Donie Doody claims eight to ten mental health nurses, who graduated in Kerry last year, have not been given permanent posts by the HSE.

He says they  need permanent contracts because job insecurity has forced at least one nurse to emigrate to Australia:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry may need 1,500 additional houses a year between now and 2040
Advertisement
Plans unveiled for Castleisland museum in former bookies
Kerry craftspeople to showcase at 2024 Irish Design Works
Advertisement

Recommended

Horner - Max is a 'hard racer'
Munster announce 2 pre season fixtures
'A tough place to go' - Kerry FC make the 800km round trip to Finn Park tomorrow evening
Kerry craftspeople to showcase at 2024 Irish Design Works
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus