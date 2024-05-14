Charlie Farrelly says 'thuggery' was behind the vandalism to his advertising trailer

Independent councillor for the Castleisland electoral area, Charlie Farrelly, has been the vicitim of suspected vandalism.

An advertising trailer he erected yesterday - which features his election poster and slogans - was overturned and damaged last night.

The damage is believed to have been done between 10:40pm and 11:10 pm, along the Tralee/Castleisland Road.

The sitting councillor described the incident as 'thuggery' on his Facebook page, and appealed for anyone with information on what happened, to contact him.