Advertisement
News

Charlie Farrelly says 'thuggery' was behind the vandalism to his advertising trailer

May 14, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Charlie Farrelly says 'thuggery' was behind the vandalism to his advertising trailer
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Independent councillor for the Castleisland electoral area, Charlie Farrelly, has been the vicitim of suspected vandalism.

An advertising trailer he erected yesterday - which features his election poster and slogans - was overturned and damaged last night.

The damage is believed to have been done between 10:40pm and 11:10 pm, along the Tralee/Castleisland Road.

Advertisement

The sitting councillor described the incident as 'thuggery' on his Facebook page, and appealed for anyone with information on what happened, to contact him.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed
Advertisement
Candidate in Kenmare LEA calling for boarded-up council properties to be used
Family owned business group buys Porterhouse restauraunt
Advertisement

Recommended

Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed
Family owned business group buys Porterhouse restauraunt
Candidate in Kenmare LEA calling for boarded-up council properties to be used
Tralee gardaí arrest man before he was taken to hospital following incident in the town
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus