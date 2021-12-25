Charity walks taking place across Kerry this Christmas

A number of walks for charity are taking place across Kerry over the Christmas period.

GOAL Mile events which are supported by AIB Kerry will take place at five locations in the county today (Christmas Day).

The events get underway around 10 this morning at the Kenmare GAA grounds, Deenagh Lodge in Killarney, and the Dragon's Den at the ISK in Killorglin.

The GOAL Mile took place earlier at the Castleisland Athletic Track and at Listowel Community Centre at 11am.

The annual St Stephen's Day Bill Kirby Memorial Walk returns this year, gathering from 11am at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee, with proceeds going to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.