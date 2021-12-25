Advertisement
News

Charity walks taking place across Kerry this Christmas

Dec 25, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Charity walks taking place across Kerry this Christmas Charity walks taking place across Kerry this Christmas
Colm 'Gooch' Cooper, Branch Manager, AIB, Kenmare with front, from left, former Kerry footballer Jimmy Deenihan, MTU and Kerry football star Sean O'Shea. At back are from left, AIB staff members, Maura Burke, , Tom O'Connor, GOAL, Aideen Rochford, Martina O'Shea and Niamh Meleady getting ready for the GOAL Mile run in association with AIB which will take place between 10am-12noon in Kenmare GAA Grounds on Christmas Day morning. Photo: Don MacMonagle repro free photo
Share this article

A number of walks for charity are taking place across Kerry over the Christmas period.

GOAL Mile events which are supported by AIB Kerry will take place at five locations in the county today (Christmas Day).

The events get underway around 10 this morning at the Kenmare GAA grounds, Deenagh Lodge in Killarney, and the Dragon's Den at the ISK in Killorglin.

Advertisement

The GOAL Mile took place earlier at the Castleisland Athletic Track and at Listowel Community Centre at 11am.

The annual St Stephen's Day Bill Kirby Memorial Walk returns this year, gathering from 11am at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee, with proceeds going to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus