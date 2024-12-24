Advertisement
News

Changes announced to Housing Adaptation Grant for Disabled People

Dec 24, 2024 12:14 By radiokerrynews
Changes announced to Housing Adaptation Grant for Disabled People
Changes have been announced to the Housing Adaptation Grant for Disabled People.

Kerry county councillors were informed that the maximum grant aid has been increased by €10,000 to of €40,000 since the 1st December.

Furthermore, the maximum percentage of costs at the maximum grant level has been increased to 100% from 95%.

Council officials also stated that for applicants who qualify at the lower end of the scale, the revised grant limit has been increased to €12,000.

The grant provides funding for home modifications to make houses more suitable for individuals with long-term disabilities.

Kerry County Council's Housing Department is to update councillors further in January.

