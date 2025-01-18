Advertisement
Chamber chair says works to upgrade Castleisland watermains are long overdue

Jan 18, 2025 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Chamber chair says works to upgrade Castleisland watermains are long overdue
Image from Castleisland Chamber Alliance Facebook page
Works to upgrade the watermains in Castleisland are long overdue.

That’s according to Castleisland Chamber Alliance chairperson, Michael John Kearney.

The old waterpipes were prone to bursts and Uisce Éireann began works to replace 3kms of the pipes in November.

It’s expected the works will be completed by April.

Michael John Kearney says the frequent outages have had a significant impact on the business community within the town.

He says it’s great to see the issue is being addressed:

Overdue

 

 

