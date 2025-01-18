Chamber chair says works to upgrade Castleisland watermains are long overdue

Works to upgrade the watermains in Castleisland are long overdue.

That’s according to Castleisland Chamber Alliance chairperson, Michael John Kearney.

The old waterpipes were prone to bursts and Uisce Éireann began works to replace 3kms of the pipes in November.

Advertisement

It’s expected the works will be completed by April.

Michael John Kearney says the frequent outages have had a significant impact on the business community within the town.

He says it’s great to see the issue is being addressed:

Advertisement

Overdue