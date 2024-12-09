CEO of RDI Hub Killorglin calls on government to reverse NDRC closure decision

The CEO of Killorglin’s RDI Hub has joined calls from Irish tech startups for the Government to reverse its decision to close the National Development Research Centre.

The NDRC, which helps startups with support and finance to operate, announced its planned closure recently.

In a statement at the end of November, the NDRC said a new service contract had not been procured for beyond its current contract expiration in November 2025.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2006, the National Development Research Centre has invested in over 380 startups nationally, and aided portfolio companies in raising €500 million.

Hundreds of founders of tech companies have written an open letter to the future government, calling on the decision to be reversed.

Meanwhile, Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly has urged the Department of Enterprise to intervene in the NDRC’s closure.

Advertisement

He described it as an invaluable support for entrepreneurs, which will be vital if Ireland is to offset its dependency on Foreign Direct Investment.

Liam Cronin, CEO of the RDI Hub in Killorglin says NDRC supports are crucial to help new companies develop.

He is urging the government to reverse its decision.