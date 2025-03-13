CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland says transition has been very smooth

The CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland says the transfer of ownership from Kerry Group to Kerry Co-op has been very smooth.

Pat Murphy says the business has done very well over the last few months, with the management structures already in place for the last few years.

He is not overly concerned about a reduction in milk volume that could be brought about by nitrates regulations.

Advertisement

Instead, Mr Murphy’s biggest objective is to add value to the products they already sell:

He says the volatility in dairying over the last two decades is too extreme.

Advertisement

Mr Murphy believes Kerry Dairy Ireland needs to provide a better return for dairy farmers if young people are to stay dairying:

To hear the full interview, tune into AgriTime with Sari Houlihan tonight at 7 o'clock.