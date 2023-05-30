Census 2022 shows 6% rise in Kerry's population

The population of Kerry has risen by almost 6%, according to the 2022 Census.

The figures released by the CSO, shows the population of the county stands at just under 156,500 people.

Nationally, Ireland's population has exceeded five million for the first time in 171 years.

Advertisement

Almost 5 million 150 thousand people in the State filled out the Census in April last year.

The Census 2022 figures, released by the Central Statistics Office, show the population of Kerry has risen by 5.9% since 2016.

156,458 people live in the county, a rise of over 8,750 (8,751) on the 2016 census.

Advertisement

The population is made up of over 79,000 (79,071) females and just under 77,500 (77,387) males.

Kerry recorded among the oldest populations in the country. The average age of people in the county is 41 and a half years, while the average age nationally stood at 38 years old for males and 39 for females.

All counties recorded an increase in average age between 2016 and 2022. The average age in Kerry rose by 1.3 years since the last census, and increased by 3 years since the 2011 census.

Advertisement

The age dependency in Kerry is 59.4 years, up from 57.3 to 2016; and 52.9 years to 2011.

The estimated net migration in Kerry was just under 6,300 (6,295) people.

Elsewhere, 76.2% of respondents in Kerry listed their religion as Roman Catholic, while 11.2% recorded no religion.