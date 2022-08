Celebrations are taking place in Killarney today to mark Ukraine's Independence Day.

Independence Day usually marks the breakaway from the Soviet Union, but today also marks six months since the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian film ‘The Rising Hawk’ will be screen in English at 6.30pm in the Great Southern Hotel Killarney; the event is free to attend.

Concerts will also take place and native Ukrainian plants were planted in Killarney to mark the occasion.