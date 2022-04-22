Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says Shannon Estuary Taskforce is too Limerick-focused

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Jimmy Moloney believes there should be balanced representation in the Shannon Estuary taskforce.

The Fianna Fail councillor says the taskforce is very Limerick-focused and wonders how much the members know about North Kerry and the Clare coast.

A committee, comprised of ten individuals, are tasked with developing the economic potential of the Shannon Estuary which includes North Kerry.

There is only one Kerry member in the taskforce, Dr Brendan O’Donnell, vice president of research and academic affairs at MTU’s Kerry campus.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney says there’s a vast array of qualified Kerry people that could’ve been included including representatives from businesses and industries.

He outlines the fears of North Kerry.