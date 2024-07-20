Advertisement
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD claims 70% of Ring of Kerry road is in substandard condition

Jul 20, 2024 16:45 By radiokerrynews
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD claims 70% of Ring of Kerry road is in substandard condition
Image: Kerry County Council (X, formerly Twitter)
The Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District has claimed the majority of the Ring of Kerry road is substandard.

Speaking at the full meeting of Kerry County Council, Cllr Michael Cahill requested the Transport Minister and TII meet with the council regarding the state of the road.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says up to 70% of the popular drive is not up to standard; adding streets and villages along the route are in shocking condition.

Cllr Cahill says the route is vital for the tourism industry in the county; and is as important to Kerry as the M50 is to Dublin.

The joint motion to request a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Minister Eamon Ryan was supported and approved.

