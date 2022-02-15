Advertisement
Cathaoirleach launches programme to commemorate centenary of Seanad Éireann

Feb 15, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Cathaoirleach launches programme to commemorate centenary of Seanad Éireann Cathaoirleach launches programme to commemorate centenary of Seanad Éireann
A programme of events to commemorate and celebrate the centenary of Seanad Éireann has been launched.

The Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly, who is from Kenmare, launched Seanad 100 – Minority Voices, Major Changes.

It’ll highlight the contribution the Seanad has made since 1922, ahead of a 100th anniversary ceremonial sitting in December.

The programme events for Seanad 100 includes:

Seanad 100 Exhibition, ‘Minority Voices, Major Changes’;

Seanad 100 Seachtain na Gaeilge Lecture;

Social media campaigning and exhibition marking ‘A Hundred Years of Women in the Seanad’;

Lectures on the themes of ‘Women in the Seanad’, ‘Northern Voices’ and ‘The Next 100 Years of Seanad Éireann’;

Themed Tours of Leinster House over the summer months which will include the Seanad 100 exhibition and a Seanad 100 themed Culture Night in September;

Seanad na nÓg student debates hosted by Oireachtas Education in partnership with Foróige.

There will also be a bilingual Seanad 100 book launched later in the year, dedicated Seanad 100 web content developed by the Oireachtas web team, and a #Seanad100 social media campaign. Oireachtas TV will produce and air a special centenary documentary marking the role and impact of the Seanad.

 

