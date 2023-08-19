Advertisement
Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat battles Storm Betty to rescue yacht in Kerry

Aug 19, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat battles Storm Betty to rescue yacht in Kerry
A rescue took place in Kenmare Bay in the early hours of this morning.

 

The alarm was raised with the Irish Coast Guard in Valentia after a 31-foot ketch had become stuck on a rock.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked at 3.22am and Rescue Helicopter 115 also assisted, both battling gale force winds.

 

The yacht was located at 6.08am, both sailors were safe and well and the the volunteer lifeboat crew was able to attach a tow rope.

 

The tow is currently still in progress, the vessels are expected to port in Castletownbere at 2pm.

