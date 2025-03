A Castleisland man has won bronze at the European Ploughing Championships.

Aeneas Horan competed in the vintage trailer class at the championships in Nottinghamshire in England, this weekend.

Mr Horan is a four-time national champion and has previously won three silver medals and one bronze medal at the European Ploughing Championships.

The Irish team, coached by Kerry ploughman Tommy McCarthy, took home gold and silver team medals.