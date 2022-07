Gardaí in Castleisland are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle struck and knocked down traffic lights in the town.

At around 5 o’clock this morning, a van collided with the traffic lights on Main Street.

It’s understood no one suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Advertisement

Gardaí are urging motorists, travelling through the town, to be cautious as the traffic lights are currently not working.

It’s understood the lights may be out of action for two-weeks.