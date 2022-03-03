Castleisland community in shock following fatal crash on N21

The community in Castleisland is in shock following a fatal crash on the N21 yesterday evening.

The three-car collision occurred around 5.30pm in Knockbrack, between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.

The driver of one of these vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries; he later passed away.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to UHK with non-life-threatening injuries.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place and the road has since reopened.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell says it’s a very sad day for the community.

Gardaí are appealing to road users who were travelling on the N21 between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.