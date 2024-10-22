A Castleisland business has been convicted and fined by Revenue for selling alcohol without a licence.

Nana’s Bea Hive Limited who operated Nana Bea’s Café and Wood fired pizza at Killarney Road, Castleisland were before Tralee District Court recently.

The company and it’s director, Patricia Higgins of Killarney Road, Castleisland, were charged with selling alcohol without a licence at the premises on January 9th (2024).

The business, which was in operation for 10 years, permanently closed its doors in March this year; while a creditors meeting took place in April.

State solicitor Diane Reidy told Tralee District Court that a revenue officer bought wine in the café while having no licence to do so.

There was no appearance in the court by Patricia Higgins, or by representatives of Nana’s Bea Hive Limited.

A state letter issued to the defendant in July - informing of the hearing date, sent by registered post, was presented to the court.

Judge John King was satisfied that the parties had been informed and declared to proceed in their absence.

Executive officer at Revenue, Timothy Mulcahy gave evidence of entering Nana Bea’s Café, Castleisland after 2PM on January the 9th - and observing alcohol for sale.

He proceeded to order a glass of pinot grigio and was subsequently served and charged for the wine.

Mr Mulcahy produce the receipt of the transaction, which displayed the date, charge and time of purchase of the wine (2.46PM).

Transcripts were read to the court from an interview conducted by revenue officers with company director Ms Patricia Higgins, and company secretary Ms Shirley Higgins on January 16th.

In response to questioning, Patricia Higgins provided the name of the staff member who served the alcohol to Mr Mulcahy.

However, she claimed that staff member was not working on her behalf when the alcohol was served to him.

The court also heard a statement from executive officer at Revenue Ireland, Elizabeth Lynch, which stated that the company was not the holder of a licence to sell liquor.

Judge King told the court his hands were tied based on the evidence and the non-appearance in court.

He convicted and fined Nana’s Bea Hive Limited €700, with two months to pay; Patricia Higgins was convicted and fined €632.50, with six months to pay.