Castleisland brothers jailed in the UK for defrauding elderly and vulnerable

Two brothers from Castleisland have been jailed in the UK for scamming elderly and vulnerable people.

They conned 19 victims out for a total of £45,000 while carrying out roof and other repair works.

Operating as MRC Roofing and Building, 29-year-old Michael Coffey, currently in HMP Bristol prison, was sentenced to 26 months.

Richard Coffey, aged 25, of Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire, was sentenced to 18 months.

This followed an investigation by the National Trading Standards South West Regional Investigation team, which delivers consumer protection enforcement.

Brothers Michael and Richard Coffey, originally from Castleisland, had pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court on December 22nd to one count of participating in a fraudulent roofing and building business.

This investigation was triggered by complaints to Trading Standards about doorstep crime by MRC Roofing and Building, which revealed they were targeting elderly and vulnerable victims.

Between July 2018 and May 2020, the brothers cold-called victims to agree work, then inflated the price once work began, and became threatening and intimidating if challenged.

A total of 19 victims across England suffered losses at the hands of the Coffey brothers - totalling more than £45,000.

Michael Coffey was in Cork prison during the investigation, and was extradited to the UK after completing that sentence for an unrelated offence.

As well as Michael Coffey being sentenced to 26 months, and Richard Coffey, 18 months, they were both issued with Criminal Behaviour Orders, banning them from obtaining roofing and building work for seven years, and banned from being directors for seven years.

Details provided with thanks to National Trading Standards.