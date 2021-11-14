Castlegregory man flies to Greece ahead of trial

A Castlegregory man has flown to Greece today ahead of the opening of his trial on charges of human trafficking this week.

Seán Binder is one of 24 aid workers who volunteered for a search and rescue charity on the island of Lesbos.

He's accused of human trafficking, money-laundering, fraud and espionage -- which he's called "farcical" and "absurd".

Advertisement

Amnesty International says the prosecution is part of a trend of "criminalising solidarity" to stop people helping refugees on Europe's frontiers.