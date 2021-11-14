Advertisement
Castlegregory man flies to Greece ahead of trial

Nov 14, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
A Castlegregory man has flown to Greece today ahead of the opening of his trial on charges of human trafficking this week.

Seán Binder is one of 24 aid workers who volunteered for a search and rescue charity on the island of Lesbos.

He's accused of human trafficking, money-laundering, fraud and espionage -- which he's called "farcical" and "absurd".

Amnesty International says the prosecution is part of a trend of "criminalising solidarity" to stop people helping refugees on Europe's frontiers.

