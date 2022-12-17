Castlegregory man accused of smuggling is taking his case to the European Parliament

A Kerry man accused of smuggling in Greece is taking his case to the European Parliament.

28-year-old Seán Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months' service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

He and his team were charged with several offences including facilitating smuggling, money laundering and even spying.

Mr Binder, who is one of twenty-four charged with similar offences, is due to stand trial in January

He says he did nothing wrong.