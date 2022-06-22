Advertisement
Cashless pay machines are being installed in public car parks around Tralee

Jun 22, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Image by Andrzej Rembowski from Pixabay
Contactless pay machines are being installed in public car parks around Tralee.

Kerry County Council began installing the cashless pay meters yesterday.

The new machines will allow for users to pay for their parking tickets by card as well as cash.

The installation of contactless pay for on-street parking is to commence shortly and is expected to be completed in July.

Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall says it’s hugely positive to have these machines installed around Tralee as people often don’t have cash on them when they go to pay for a parking ticket

The contactless pay parking machines will be installed the following public car parks around Tralee.

Brandon Carpark,

Garvey’s Carpark,

Balloonagh Carpark,

Parklands Carpark,

The Tannery Carpark,

The Abbey Carpark,

St. Johns Carpark,

Dom O’Donnell’s,

Slatt’s Carpark.

