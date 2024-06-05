Tralee District Court has heard that the cases of two Kerry men charged over the country’s largest crystal meth seizure will likely be heard in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year-old James Leen, of Kilmorna, Listowel, both appeared at Tralee District Court this morning on video link from their respective prisons.

Both men have been in custody at separate prisons since late February, having been refused bail on the charges against them.

Advertisement

It’s alleged that Mr McDonnell had in his possession almost 550kg of crystal meth between October and February for sale or supply, at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, which he used to run.

Mr Leen faces one charge of possession of the drug for sale or supply, and one charge of importing the drug into Ireland.

At Tralee District Court this morning, Inspector Garda Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that the books of evidence against Mr Leen and Mr McDonnell are not yet available.

Advertisement

Judge Waters asked if there was a decision made as to what court the matter will be sent forward, and Inspector Manton told him, “not officially”.

Inspector Manton said it’s anticipated his case will be heard in the Special Criminal Court, but this is not confirmed.

He also confirmed the garda files are with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Advertisement

The Special Criminal Court sits with no jury, but three judges from the current panel of nineteen.

Cases involving terrorism and organised crime offences are automatically brought before the Special Criminal Court for trial, but other offences are heard there when the DPP decides it’s necessary for the administration of justice and preservation of public peace and order.

Solicitor for Mr McDonnell, Pádraig O’Connell said there is one charge against his client, and he’s of the view this is a holding charge.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connell said there are indications about further charges against him, and if this is the position, these should be brought forward.

Solicitor for Mr Leen, Pat Mann, said this has been going on some time and there is an appeal pending against his bail refusal with the Court of Appeal.

Both men were remanded in continuing custody to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link in two weeks, but if the books of evidence become available, they will appear in person on that date.