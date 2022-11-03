Cara Credit Union wins two awards at the All-Ireland Credit Union Awards

Cara Credit Union has won two awards at the All-Ireland Credit Union Awards.

The financial institution, which has branches in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway, won the Best Marketing Initiative award and the Member’s Choice Award.

The All-Ireland Credit Union Awards were established to celebrate and commemorate the hard work, diligence and dedication of the staff, volunteers and directors that comprise Ireland’s most loved and trusted financial institution.

Cara Credit Union CEO Pa Laide says winning both awards is a testament to the level of service Cara Credit Union provide each and every-day.