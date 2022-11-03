Advertisement
News

Cara Credit Union wins two awards at the All-Ireland Credit Union Awards

Nov 3, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Cara Credit Union wins two awards at the All-Ireland Credit Union Awards Cara Credit Union wins two awards at the All-Ireland Credit Union Awards
Share this article

Cara Credit Union has won two awards at the All-Ireland Credit Union Awards.

The financial institution, which has branches in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway, won the Best Marketing Initiative award and the Member’s Choice Award.

The All-Ireland Credit Union Awards were established to celebrate and commemorate the hard work, diligence and dedication of the staff, volunteers and directors that comprise Ireland’s most loved and trusted financial institution.

Advertisement

Cara Credit Union CEO Pa Laide says winning both awards is a testament to the level of service Cara Credit Union provide each and every-day.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus