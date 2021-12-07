Advertisement
Cara Credit Union to hold AGM online next Monday

Dec 7, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Cara Credit Union to hold AGM online next Monday
Cara Credit Union is hold its Annual General Meeting next week.

 

The financial institution has 58,000 members, and branches in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway.

Its loan book now stands at €98.8 million, an increase of 9.4% on last year; it lent out €42.1 million is the past financial year.

 

Due to COVID-19, Cara Credit Union's AGM is to take place online next Monday (13th) at 7.30pm.

 

Members wishing to attend need to register by this Thursday evening on caracreditunion.ie

