Cara Credit Union will hold its Annual General Meeting next week.

The financial institution has branches in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway.

Its loan book now stands at €98 million and it has more than €285 million in assets.

The AGM will take place through Zoom on December 13th at 7.30pm.

Any members wishing to attend must register and the deadline is 5om today.