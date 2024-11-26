Advertisement
Cara Credit Union announce details of annual general meeting

Nov 26, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Cara Credit Union announce details of annual general meeting
Cara Credit Union Chairperson Mr Eddie Enright pictured . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Cara Credit Union has announced that their is Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, December 9th at 8pm.

The meeting will be held at The Rose Hotel, Tralee.

The Credit Union encourage all members to attend and participate in this important event.

Meanwhile, they also announced that all branches will close early today, the 26th of November to facilitate staff training.

Branches in Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin, Ballyduff and Causeway will close at 2pm and the Corca Dhuibhne branch will close at 1.30pm.

 

