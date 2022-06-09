Advertisement
Car sales in Kerry slightly up on last year

Jun 9, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Car sales in Kerry slightly up on last year
New car sales in Kerry are up so far this year compared to 2021.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

The figures show significant yearly increases in registrations for electric and some hybrid vehicles, and a sharp reduction in diesel registrations.

116 new cars were registered in Kerry last month, which is up almost 3% on May of last year.

So far this year, almost 1,400 new cars have been sold in Kerry, which is also a 3% increase on last year.

New diesel car registrations are down 17% to 472 so far in 2022, but petrol registrations are up 2% to 415.

There has been a 142% increase in new electric car sales, with 143 registered so far this year.

Petrol electric hybrids are up 15% to 240, but diesel electric hybrids are down 67% to 18.

Registration of petrol/plug-in electric hybrids are up 85% to 89, and there have been ten petrol and gas cars registered, up 400%.

So far this year there have been two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids, and three gas cars registered in Kerry – there were none in the county last year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations have fallen 65% to 28, and heavy commercial vehicles were up 75% to seven so far this year.

 

