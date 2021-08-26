Advertisement
Campaign launched to highlight locations of Killarney’s 16 defibrillators

Aug 26, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Campaign launched to highlight locations of Killarney's 16 defibrillators
A campaign has been launched to highlight the locations of Killarney’s 16 public access defibrillators.

It’s been run by Killarney Cardiac Response Unit in conjunction with the Michael Linehan Killarney Heartsafe group; the list of locations can be viewed here.

An out of hospital cardiac arrest has the worst possible outcome for survival, mainly because resuscitation is often delayed or not given.

Derek O' Leary of Killarney Heartsafe says it’s important people familiarise themselves with defibrillator locations, so they can potentially save the life of a person in cardiac arrest.

 

Killarney Cardiac Response Unit’s training video, explaining what to do if someone is suffering a cardiac arrest:

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="" autoplay="true"][/video]

 

