CAMHS treatment falls below 50% in Kerry and Cork

The rate of patients being accepted for treatment at child and adolescent mental health services has fallen below 50% in Kerry and Cork

That’s according to Freedom of Information figures obtained by the Irish Examiner.

Over the course of 28 months young people, who are being referred for CAMHS treatment in Kerry and Cork, saw a 23% decrease in acceptance rates.

The figures reveal that CHO4, which covers Kerry and Cork, had a 70% acceptance rate in 2020 which fell to 59% in 2021.

During the first four months of this year, the acceptance rate stood at 47%.