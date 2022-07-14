Advertisement
News

CAMHS treatment falls below 50% in Kerry and Cork

Jul 14, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
CAMHS treatment falls below 50% in Kerry and Cork CAMHS treatment falls below 50% in Kerry and Cork
Share this article

The rate of patients being accepted for treatment at child and adolescent mental health services has fallen below 50% in Kerry and Cork

That’s according to Freedom of Information figures obtained by the Irish Examiner.

Over the course of 28 months young people, who are being referred for CAMHS treatment in Kerry and Cork, saw a 23% decrease in acceptance rates.

Advertisement

The figures reveal that CHO4, which covers Kerry and Cork, had a 70% acceptance rate in 2020 which fell to 59% in 2021.

During the first four months of this year, the acceptance rate stood at 47%.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus