Calls to declare mountains like Carrauntoohil out-of-bounds during poor weather events

Mar 21, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
There are calls to declare mountains like Carrauntoohil out-of-bounds during specific weather events.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill made the call during the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He calls were sparked by a recent rescue of a woman from Carrauntoohil in treacherous conditions.

Cllr Michael Cahill was speaking after the rescue recently of a female climber who was rescued from Carrauntoohil in freezing temperatures.

The call-out involved 26 members and weather conditions were so severe at the time, it was deemed unsafe to send a helicopter to bring her to safety.

Cllr Michael Cahill says incidents like this are putting the lives of rescuers and the people climbing the mountains at risk, adding it was crazy.

He’s calling for the departments of tourism, health and environment to liaise with representatives of hillwalkers and mountain walking groups and to put a protocol in place regarding climbing mountains during such weather conditions.

